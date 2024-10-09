The United States is still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, one of the deadliest storms in American history, which killed at least 227 people – the highest toll since Katrina in 2005.

Now, just two weeks later, Florida residents are bracing for the impact of another alarming storm: Hurricane Milton, which has intensified into a Category 5 storm. On a scale of 1 to 5, a Category 5 hurricane is the strongest.

So, what is behind this series of intense weather events taking the world by storm?

There are several factors that determine whether a storm will form and what its characteristics will be, such as its strength and intensity.

Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones are fuelled by warm, moist air and, therefore, form in tropical waters near the equator when the air rises up and away from the ocean's surface.

As global warming increases, surface temperatures rise, evaporating more water vapour into the atmosphere. This becomes a fuel for more intense storms.

A warmer atmosphere and higher ocean surface temperature also may lead to increased wind speeds in tropical storms, experts say.

In addition, global warming melts glaciers and ice sheets worldwide and expands the volume of the ocean as the water warms. This raises sea levels, making new areas of the world vulnerable to the power of the sea and storms.

Let’s examine some of 2024’s deadly storms and what climate experts observed:

Hurricane Helene

Dubbed America’s deadliest storm in nearly two decades, Hurricane Helen devastated North Carolina’s mountain towns and killed over 200 people.

With winds of over 225 kilometres per hour, Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on September 26th. The storm slammed the western corner of Florida and caused at least $30 billion in property damage.

In a study released on Wednesday, The World Weather Attribution found that “climate change (was a) key driver” of Helene’s “catastrophic impacts” as it was formed above record-hot sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.

They say the climate crisis also made rainfall from Helene around 10 percent heavier, similar to other damaging hurricanes in the past decade such as Hurricanes Harvey and Ian.

The study further predicts if global warming reaches 2°C above pre-industrial levels, devastating weather events like Helene will become 15 to 25 percent more likely in the region.

Typhoon Yagi

Asia’s strongest storm this year, Typhoon Yagi made landfall in northern Vietnam in September, killing at least 127 people and injuring hundreds more.

Along its path to Vietnam, Yagi brought destruction to the Chinese island of Hainan, killing four people, and the Philippines, where at least 20 more were killed.

According to researchers at ClimaMeter, tropical depressions like Yagi near Vietnam are now as much as 20 percent wetter and 5 percent more windy compared to previous decades, a change they attributed to climate changes.