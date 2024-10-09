Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures to make it easier for immigrants to settle in Spain, championing migration and its economic benefits even as other European governments have tightened their borders against newcomers.

"(Immigration is) not just a question of humanitarianism..., it's also necessary for the prosperity of our economy and the sustainability of the welfare state," Sanchez said on Wednesday in a speech to parliament. "The key is in managing it well."

Spain will work on making it easier for migrants to come with a series of initiatives, including recognising academic qualifications for temporary workers, simplifying contracts as part of a new labour migration programme, and reducing red tape for residency applications, Sanchez said.

Spain's economy is the fastest growing in the EU, boosted in part by a wave of skilled immigrants from Latin America who have plugged labour shortages in sectors such as technology and hospitality.

Related Italy's demographics worst in Europe for economic growth: report

Sanchez, head of Spain's Socialist party, said low-skilled migrants also helped the economy, working in "invisible jobs". Without them, he said, sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality would collapse.