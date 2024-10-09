In a creative throwback to the days of bartering, cash-strapped Pakistan and sanctions-hit Russia have struck a deal for goods that won't require exchanging any money.

The two countries recently signed a landmark agreement, with Russian firm Astarta-Agrotrading set to provide 20,000 tonnes of chickpeas in return for the same amount of rice from Pakistan's Meskay & Femtee Trading Company. Other products include lentils from Russia, in exchange for Pakistani mandarins and potatoes.

"There is a huge potential for an increase in trade between the two countries and today marks the start of new bilateral relations with Russia," announced Pakistani Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khanat a Pakistan-Russia trade and investment forum earlier this month.

As Russia faces increased global scrutiny and restrictions on its monetary transactions amid its war in Ukraine, trade with Pakistan gives Moscow a chance to sidestep sanctions.

The deal also offers relief for Pakistan amid a crippled economy. Islamabad is keen to avoid significant pressure on its foreign exchange reserves, and sees cashless exchanges with Russia as a win-win way to continue trade.

The agreement appears to come with many pros and cons, and also serves as an example for other countries who are also navigating similar sanctions or cash flow problems.

Opportunities

On the plus side, the tie-up will provide a major opening for dozens of Pakistani companies who want to foster trade with Russia. Prior to the deal, trade between the countries was minimal. From textiles, leather to logistics and tourism, key Pakistani export sectors have previously lacked a starting point for forging sanctions-proof trade arrangements with Moscow.

But the Astarta-Mekay deal provides an opportunity to pursue trade expansion without engaging in cross-border banking channels, so Pakistani firms in the agricultural technology space can exchange products without concerns about violating Western sanctions.

A sharp economic downturn has put significant limits on Pakistan's revenue generation abilities and had a trickle down effect on payment for future imports. This was caused by sustained political volatility, soaring inflation and a rising debt-to-GDP ratio.

As Islamabad looks to increase its bilateral trade with Russia to $4 billion in the next five years, it can use agricultural products to link more exporters to Russia's economy without drawing excessive pressure on its foreign exchange reserves.

On a regional level, the deal could also foster broader trade settlement interests for both countries.

Notably, Islamabad is not an isolated case. Moscow is prioritising similar agricultural tradeschemes with top trading partner China, and has already put forward major guidance for companies to conduct barter transactions.