Two protesters from the group Youth Demand have targeted a Pablo Picasso painting at the National Gallery in London, UK, as part of a direct action campaign calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

The demonstrators on Wednesday plastered a photograph of a Palestinian mother and her child over Picasso's 1901 painting Motherhood before pouring red paint on the gallery floor to symbolise the bloodshed in Gaza.

The pair, identified as 23-year-old NHS (National Health Service) worker Jai Halai and 21-year-old politics student Monday-Malachi Rosenfeld, entered Room 43 of the National Gallery at just before noon.

They affixed the image over the painting's protective glass cover.

The image shows a distressed and bloodied mother holding her injured child after an Israeli air strike at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in 2023.

Jai Halai, speaking at the protest, said: "I'm taking action with Youth Demand because at this point it's been over a year of seeing my colleagues in the healthcare field decimated by bombs and bullets."

"We need a two-way arms embargo on Israel now; 87 percent of the British public support this, but our government continues to arm Israel. Direct action is our duty as young people. We must defend those without a voice today and protect our future."