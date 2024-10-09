Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of the board of Baykar Technologies, Türkiye’s leading defence firm known for its cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), received the "Kyrgyzstan Dank State Award" for his contribution to the country’s defence.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov presented the award to Bayraktar on Wednesday, a prominent Turkish engineer and entrepreneur, at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Bishkek.

Bayraktar played a key role in developing Türkiye’s indigenous drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, which received international attention for their effectiveness.

Earlier, Japarov welcomed Bayraktar to the Presidential Palace and the two discussed various issues, according to a Kyrgyz Presidency statement.