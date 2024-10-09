Beirut, Lebanon - Fadia Mousa was only 10 years old when she had to travel across Lebanon into Syria during Israel's invasion in 2006. She remembers the lengthy journey and the fear.

Eighteen years later, she's once again experiencing that same horror, of being crammed in a car to go from one war-wrecked country to another, to escape Israeli planes that are once again pounding Lebanon.

Nearly a quarter million people have fled Lebanon to Syria since September 23. That's when Israel doubled down on its attacks to the north, killing over a 1,000 people in and around Beirut in a span of days, and internally displacing more than 1.2 million more.

Over 900 refugee centres across Lebanon are almost full of these displaced, who account for some 20 percent of the country's population.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are pushing further into Lebanon, beyond the southern regions where they've been clashing with Hezbollah fighters for a year.

A changed Syria

So Mousa, along with nearly 80,000 other Lebanese people, have opted to head further north into Syria, whose civil war has enacted years of economic, social, political and cultural toll.

"So much has changed about Syria," said Mousa, who arrived on September 25. "Back then (in 2006), there was no war, no destruction, and it felt safe."

Syria's security and political instability began in 2011. According to recent World Bank reports, the economy has worsened dramatically over the past year.

This is in part due to the depreciation of the Syrian lira, as well as rising consumer price inflation to the tune of 93 percent, said the World Bank in May.

The report went on to add that humanitarian aid funding shortfalls "have further drained the ability of households to meet basic needs amidst soaring prices, reduced access to essential services and rising unemployment.”

Within days of arriving in Syria, Mousa told TRT World she could feel this economic strain. "Rents are 10 times what they were back then, and landlords are demanding a year's rent upfront - an exorbitant amount of $12,000. If I had that much money, I would've stayed in a safe hotel in Lebanon," she said.

Although it has not been at war for nearly two decades, Lebanon's economy is also experiencing its own slew of setbacks. An economic dip that began in 2019 was worsened by Covid-19 and a dramatic explosion at its main port in 2020. And the Lebanese lira has, too, lost nearly 98 percent of its value, affecting households' incomes and livelihoods.

Given Lebanon's woes, Mousa, like many others, hoped Syria would be a wiser move.

Panic at home

Amidst intensified Israeli shelling that is expanding its reach in Lebanon, many are acutely feeling the government's absence and its inability to cope with several critical issues, including an exodus of displaced people, the surge in panic-driven hoarding of food, and the health sector's ability to attend to the wounded.

The government is operating in a caretaker capacity, and was assigned three years ago amidst domestic political divisions that have prevented the country from electing a president and appointing a cabinet with a full mandate.

For many Lebanese who left the country, a search for normalcy was the key driver.