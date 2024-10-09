TÜRKİYE
Ankara blasts Israeli FM for targeting Türkiye and President Erdogan
Turkish Foreign Ministry states that it looks forward to seeing the Israeli foreign minister defend himself in court for his role in the genocide against Palestinians.
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing against Israel's oppressive policies and providing strong support to Palestinians. / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 9, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement in response to a slanderous post by the Israeli foreign minister, which targeted Türkiye and President Erdogan.

The ministry described the statement as a "futile psychological operation" aimed at seeking attention and diverting public opinion.

We are looking forward to the Israeli foreign minister’s defence before the court for his role in the genocide against Palestinians.

Furthermore, Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing against Israel's oppressive policies and providing strong support to Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
