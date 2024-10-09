Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who put a staid and sprawling Indian conglomerate on the global stage with a string of high-profile acquisitions, has died, Tata Group said in a statement late on Wednesday.

He was 86.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his condolences with Tata's family, friends and admirers in a tweet, calling the chairman "a Titan of the Indian industry", praising his "monumental contributions" to the country.

Tata, who ran the conglomerate for more than 20 years as chairman, had been undergoing intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, two sources with direct knowledge of his medical situation said.

After graduating with a degree in architecture at Cornell University, Tata returned to India and in 1962 began working for the group his great-grandfather had founded nearly a century earlier.

He worked in several Tata companies, including Telco, now Tata Motors Ltd, as well as Tata Steel Ltd, later making his mark by erasing losses and increasing market share at group unit National Radio & Electronics Company.

In 1991, he took the helm of the conglomerate when his uncle JRD Tata stepped down — the passing of the baton coming just as India embarked on radical reforms that opened up its economy to the world and ushered in an era of high growth.

In one of his first steps, Ratan Tata sought to rein in the power of some heads of Tata Group's companies, enforcing retirement ages, promoting younger people to senior positions and ramping up control over companies.

He founded telecommunications firm Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT firm Tata Consultancy Services , the group's cash cow, public in 2004.

But to grow properly, the group determined it needed to look beyond Indian shores.