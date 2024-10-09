WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several killed in missile strike on Ukraine's Odesa
Regional Governor Oleg Kiper says six people have been killed and eight have been wounded in the third attack by Russia on a civilian vessel in the past three days.
Several killed in missile strike on Ukraine's Odesa
Ukraine's coastal Odesa region has come under attack throughout the war in what Kiev says is an illegal attempt to destroy its export capacity. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 9, 2024

A Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region has killed six people and wounded eight others, authorities said.

The attack struck a civilian container ship flying the flag of Panama on Wednesday, according to the region's Governor, Oleg Kiper.

"Six people were killed, and eight were wounded, four of them in serious condition. All the victims are citizens of Ukraine," Kiper said on Telegram.

"This is the third attack on a civilian vessel in the last four days," he added.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's coastal Odesa region throughout the war, hitting vital infrastructure in what Kiev says is an illegal attempt to destroy its export capacity.

The attack comes two days after a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged ship in the port of Odesa. One person was killed aboard in that incident, according to local authorities.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedRussian forces reach another key frontline city, Ukraine's military says

'Victory plan'

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he intends to present his "victory plan" to Western leaders this week, but a weekend meeting to discuss it has been postponed as US President Joe Biden said he had to stay home to respond to Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida.

Speaking at a summit in Croatia with leaders of southeastern European states, Zelenskyy said he hopes his meeting with Biden at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be rescheduled soon. That meeting was meant to include about 20 Western leaders and defence ministers.

"We will present our victory plan in detail there, the same as we presented it in the White House," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he now planned to meet with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy and Germany this week to present the plan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah