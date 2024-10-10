At a prayer service outside the Superior Court-Moultrie Courthouse in Washington, DC, marking the first anniversary of October 7, 2023, one truth has emerged: everyday Americans have found themselves neither free from complicity in genocide nor able to avoid criminalisation for their objections to it.

Members and supporters of the Catholic Worker Movement and Christians for Ceasefire gathered to support Kathy Boylan and Art Laffin. The two activists were put on trial this week for praying at the Russell Senate Office Building rotunda in March for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Before their hearing, nearly 25 friends and fellow proponents of the anti-war cause stood in solidarity with the duo. Among those who joined their prayer circle was Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned over the US government's complicity in Israel's genocide on Gaza.

Paul also agreed to stand as a witness in the defense of Boylan and Laffin alongside Philip Farah, a member of the Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace.

"Swords into plowshares"

Laffin has been an organiser within faith-based movements for peace for four decades, and Boylan, who is 81 years old, has worked at the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker for 31 years. They are both lifelong anti-war activists who were heavily involved in movements against the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

They were arrested on March 21 alongside 11 fellow members of the Christians for Ceasefire movement for holding a pray-in, for which they were charged with blocking and crowding the rotunda of the Russell senate office building.

Boylan told TRT World, “We went there because the senators are the ones who are voting–they're illegally funding the genocide...we are innocent, the government is guilty of genocide.”

Laffin added that they were there "to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US weapons and arms sales and military aid to Israel as it is carrying out its genocidal war in Gaza."