WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's Congress party complains to election body over state poll outcome
Congress leaders submitted complaints from 20 of Haryana’s 90 constituencies, with seven formal complaints already filed and more expected soon.
India's Congress party complains to election body over state poll outcome
The Congress had earlier said it would not accept the "totally unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive" result. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
October 10, 2024

India's main opposition Congress party has complained to the election panel about concerns regarding the counting of votes in state elections in Haryana won by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it said.

The partial rejection of the outcome, which gave the BJP 48 state constituencies against 37 for the Congress, was unusual in the world's most populous democracy, where the credibility of elections has rarely been questioned in recent decades.

Exit polls projected the Congress to win the election in the northern breadbasket state. The Congress had earlier said it would not accept the "totally unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive" result.

Senior Congress leaders who met the Election Commission of India (ECI) said they told it of complaints from 20 of the state's 90 constituencies and had been assured their concerns would be investigated.

"The Election Commission was handed over written complaints from seven constituencies while the remaining complaints will be submitted in another two days," the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that day, the election panel said the Congress's rejection infringed the norms of free speech.

"Such an unprecedented statement ... unheard in the rich democratic heritage of the country, is far from a legitimate part of free speech and moves towards an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people," it said.

The BJP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RelatedIndia opposition claims poll rigging in surprise Haryana win for Modi's BJP
RECOMMENDED

Blaming election structure

Media reported BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni as saying the Congress was defeated because it lost its connection with people in the state, rather than because of any discrepancies in vote counting.

Indian law allows candidates to complain to the ECI about counting issues and seek redress. If unsatisfied by its response, they may appeal to the courts.

The Haryana elections were Modi's first test of popularity since his return in June as prime minister for a record third straight term, albeit with the help of allies, after having fallen short of an absolute majority.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose family has given India three prime ministers, said he did not view this year's general elections as a free exercise, but as one structured to favour Modi, without citing evidence.

Its Haryana win would be a shot in the arm for the BJP prior to regional polls in the more politically significant states of western Maharashtra and mineral-rich Jharkhand.

Those elections have yet to be announced, but are expected to be held in November.

RelatedModi's BJP loses election in India-administered Kashmir
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah