WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's Houthis target ship in Red Sea amid ongoing conflicts
Reports indicate that the Houthi group have targeted over 80 ships with missiles and drones.
Yemen's Houthis target ship in Red Sea amid ongoing conflicts
At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodaida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the rebels' attacks have been launched. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
October 10, 2024

A series of suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeted a ship in the Red Sea, authorities said.

The attack comes as the group continues to threaten ships moving through the Red Sea, a waterway that once saw $1 trillion in goods move through it a year, over the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East stemming from Israel's war in Gaza.

A ship in the Red Sea skirting the coast of East Africa found itself struck first by a projectile that damaged the vessel, but sparked no fire and caused no injuries, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodaida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the group's attacks have been launched.

The rebels did not immediately claim the attack.

However, it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

RelatedUS strikes Yemen 15 times, claims to be targeting Houthi fighters
RECOMMENDED

In response for Gaza

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israeli war on Gaza started in October.

They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that has also killed four sailors.

Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels as well.

The Houthis maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel’s brutal war on Palestinians.

However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

RelatedNetanyahu's bloody endgame envisions a future without Palestinians
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah