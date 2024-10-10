A series of suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeted a ship in the Red Sea, authorities said.

The attack comes as the group continues to threaten ships moving through the Red Sea, a waterway that once saw $1 trillion in goods move through it a year, over the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East stemming from Israel's war in Gaza.

A ship in the Red Sea skirting the coast of East Africa found itself struck first by a projectile that damaged the vessel, but sparked no fire and caused no injuries, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodaida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the group's attacks have been launched.

The rebels did not immediately claim the attack.

However, it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.