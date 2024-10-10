As the war in Gaza enters its second year, a different kind of battle is escalating in the offices of Silicon Valley's tech giants.

Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract between Google, Amazon, and the Israeli government, has sparked a wave of employee protests and led to dozens of firings at Google.

The project, first announced in 2021, aims to provide cloud services to various branches of the Israeli government, including its military.

However, tech workers are taking increasingly bold actions to oppose their companies' involvement with the Israeli government, which stands accused at international courts of waging a genocidal war that has killed over 42,010 people in Gaza.

What is Project Nimbus?

Project Nimbus is a joint venture between Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to supply the Israeli government with cloud computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and other tech services.

When unveiled in April 2021, the Israeli government described it as intended to "provide a comprehensive and thorough response for the provision of cloud services to the government, the defence establishment and other entities."

The scale and scope of the project have led to widespread demonstrations by employees and activists.

Last year, Google and Amazon employees published an open letter in the Guardian, warning that the project "allows for further surveillance of and unlawful data collection on Palestinians, and facilitates expansion of Israel's illegal settlements on Palestinian land."

Google Cloud Platform's AI tools could give the Israeli military and security services the capability for facial detection, automated image categorisation, object tracking & sentiment analysis – tools previously used by US Customs and Border Protection for border surveillance.

Why are workers protesting?

The protests against Project Nimbus stem from employees' objections to their work potentially being used in attacks on Palestinians or surveillance activities in Gaza.

These concerns have intensified since the outbreak of war in October 2023.

Cheyne Anderson, a former Google employee fired for protesting Project Nimbus, said that the company “just dismissed and downplayed concerns throughout the entire time".

The workers were also protesting labour conditions at the company — stating the contract was affecting “health and safety on the job” — and what they said was Google’s disregard “for the well-being of our Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim colleagues facing Google-enabled racism, discrimination, harassment, and censorship.”

Related Google fires dozens of employees for protesting its ties with Israel

Company responses and employee actions

The protests have taken various forms, from internal petitions and discussions to public demonstrations and sit-ins.