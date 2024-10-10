TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye evacuates 966 people from Lebanon amid escalating Israeli attacks
Evacuees include 878 Turkish nationals, 24 citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and 64 of their immediate relatives, say sources from Türkiye's foreign ministry.
Türkiye evacuates 966 people from Lebanon amid escalating Israeli attacks
Nearly 1,900 Turkish citizens in Lebanon have requested their evacuation. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 10, 2024

Türkiye has evacuated more than 960 people from Lebanon, Turkish officials said.

Turkish ships evacuated a total of 966 people from Lebanon, including 878 Turkish nationals, 24 citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and 64 of their immediate relatives, sources from Türkiye's foreign ministry said.

Nearly 1,900 Turkish citizens in Lebanon have requested their evacuation, said the sources.

RelatedHow are countries evacuating citizens from Lebanon amid Israeli attacks?

They noted that 2,500 people had initially applied to the Foreign Ministry for evacuation.

RECOMMENDED

Nearly 1,000 people reached the gathering points, with some deciding not to board the ships at the last moment, they added.

The evacuation efforts come as Lebanon faces massive Israeli air strikes against what Tel Aviv claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23. The strikes have killed at least 1,323 people, injuring over 3,700 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

'Türkiye ready for further Lebanon evacuations'

Turkish ships and aircraft are prepared for additional evacuations from Lebanon if needed, a spokesperson of Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our planning is based on demand," an official told a weekly press briefing, referring to evacuation operations. "If needed, our plans for new evacuations continue in coordination with other ministries and public institutions."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah