Türkiye has evacuated more than 960 people from Lebanon, Turkish officials said.

Turkish ships evacuated a total of 966 people from Lebanon, including 878 Turkish nationals, 24 citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and 64 of their immediate relatives, sources from Türkiye's foreign ministry said.

Nearly 1,900 Turkish citizens in Lebanon have requested their evacuation, said the sources.

They noted that 2,500 people had initially applied to the Foreign Ministry for evacuation.