British consumer goods giant Unilever completed the sale of Unilever Russia, finally joining other multinationals in exiting the country following its war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Unilever said in a statement on Thursday that it had offloaded the subsidiary to Arnest Group, a Russian manufacturer of perfume, cosmetics and household products, for an undisclosed amount.

Unilever said its business in Russia's close ally Belarus was included in the sale.

"The completion of the sale ends Unilever Russia's presence in the country," Unilever chief executive Hein Schumacher said in Thursday's statement.

He added that the sale "includes all of Unilever's business in Russia and its four factories in the country".

Related Unilever fully commits to Israel despite Ben & Jerry's decision

Unilever boycott

While strongly condemning Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, Unilever joined other multinationals that decided to maintain operations in Russia, triggering widespread criticism.