US Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently invoked Ronald Reagan’s iconic phrase - “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” - in an attempt to portray the Biden administration’s economic policies in a bad light.

Inflation, taxes, and the housing crisis have been dominant factors ahead of November 5 polls.

In a holistic view, Trump and his rival Vice President Kamala Harris are proposing divergent policy proposals to overhaul the American economy.

While both candidates see the housing crisis with urgency, their explanations for its cause and proposed solutions differ. Harris plans to fix the housing deficit by building three million new homes and offering a substantial tax credit for first-time homebuyers.

Trump, however, sees irregular immigration as a significant factor contributing to the housing deficit. While he’s yet to outline a comprehensive plan to address the crisis, he believes reducing corporate tax and blocking illegal migration can fix it.

To examine the economic visions of both candidates, TRT World spoke to three experts specialising in the US economy.

Joann Weiner, an economist at George Washington University, says it’s hard to pin down “the fundamental issue the country is facing” on the economic front.

“It’s not the deficit,” Weiner says, adding, “Politically, it may be inflation or immigration, but neither candidate’s policies effectively deal with those issues”.

Weiner says there is no evidence to prove that illegal immigration is linked to housing shortages. “Illegal immigrants frankly don’t have enough dollars to have a noticeable impact on housing prices,” he says.

Steve Keen, an Australian economist and honorary professor at the University College London, echoed a similar view, saying the housing crisis is not caused by population growth but the increasing level of mortgages.

“Ironically, because less people take new mortgages, the rate of change of mortgages is likely to be heading to the negative and that actually slows down house prices,” Keen says.

“That’s independent of what is being done in immigration or supply of housing. So I have got a feeling house prices will start going down in America rather than going up for a short while”.

Wharton shots down Harris’s plan

With Trump pushing for tax cuts favouring businesses, corporate tax rates can go further down to 20 percent from the 21 percent – a cut he initiated when he was last in office.

He argues that the move will create more investment, jobs, and help achieve long-term productivity gains. He has also proposed to end income tax on Social Security benefits.

“Trump's tax cuts for the rich may encourage some investment, but without a focus on human capital, the returns on these investments will diminish.

Investment in physical capital alone won't drive the innovation necessary for sustained economic growth, especially in the face of global competition from countries like China,” says Guido Cozzi, Professor of Macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, who specialises in political economy.