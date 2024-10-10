Moscow has not received any signals from Kiev regarding its readiness for peace talks, and no actions are being taken in this regard, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on media reports claiming Kiev is prepared to accept a ceasefire along the current front line in Ukraine without acknowledging territorial losses in exchange for security guarantees from the US and EU membership, Peskov said Ukraine has not contacted Russia about this matter.

"There is a lot of speculation and scholasticism about this in the media. As before, no one is taking any action in this regard," he told a press briefing on Thursday.

Peskov dismissed allegations from South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun regarding North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine as "fake."

The official also refrained from commenting on the cancellation of NATO leaders' meeting on Ukraine at the Ramstein base in Germany.

The previous meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine took place there on September 6, during which Kiev's allies discussed supplying air defence equipment.