Israel's future borders would extend beyond Jordan River — minister
Far-right Bezalel Smotrich claims Jerusalem would eventually extend to Damascus in Syria, in line with 'Greater Israel' ideology.
Smotrich's statements  led to diplomatic isolation, with recent visits to the US and France marked with his absence at official meetings. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked controversy with comments that suggested an expanded "Greater Israel" in a recent documentary.

Smotrich suggested that Israel's future borders would extend beyond the Jordan River. "Little by little," he responded when asked about possible expansion in the “In Israel: Ministers of Chaos” documentary.

The far-right minister also claimed that Jerusalem would eventually extend to Damascus in Syria, in line with the "Greater Israel" ideology based on religious interpretations of a so-called "promised land."

The remarks follow previous controversial statements made by Smotrich, who denied the existence of a Palestinian people and said a Palestinian city should be "wiped off the face of the earth."

Smotrich's statements have led to diplomatic isolation, with recent visits to the US and France marked with his absence at official meetings.

In Paris, Smotrich's use of a map of Israel that included Jordan further inflamed the debate.

The event was moved because of public outcry, which Smotrich interpreted as "hatred of Israel is everywhere."

The "Greater Israel" concept, rooted in religious texts, envisions Israeli expansion into parts of Palestine, Syria and Jordan, though exact borders remain undefined.

