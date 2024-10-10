Mpox is still a major public health issue in Africa, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Thursday amid surging new cases.

A total of 3,186 new cases were reported in the past week, with 489 confirmed and 53 deaths, Jean Kaseya said at a news conference.

“We don’t see a decrease in terms of death, but we see an increase when we compared with previous weeks,” he said, adding there is a need to accelerate several interventions, including vaccination, to stop the spread.

In 2024, more than 38,300 cases have been recorded in 16 countries on the continent to go along with 979 deaths, according to the latest data from Africa CDC.

Ghana and Zambia are the latest countries to report an outbreak of mpox on the continent.

Global public health emergency