As Florida reels from its second hurricane in under a week, an expert reveals Hurricane Milton surged to Category 5 in "record time."

"Milton was far from the most powerful Atlantic storm," Mark Bourassa, Associate Director of the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies (COAPS) at the Florida State University, told TRT World.

"It did grow to a Category 5 storm in a remarkably short time," he said, adding that the hurricane had a lot of energy from the ocean and "enough factors helping it form to overcome the factors making it less likely to form."

Bourassa also explained that the formation of Hurricane Milton was the regular process of the formation of any hurricane, plus, the absence of factors that could stop it from being a tropical cyclone.

"Requirements for formation are, first, a source of energy from warm enough water; second, rotating winds aloft like those in a low-pressure system; third, enough moisture in the air from the surface through mid-level of the atmosphere; fourth, the absence of factors that would prevent organisation into a tropical cyclone," Bourassa said.

He added that the hurricane was more dangerous to areas of Florida's coast because of "the direction and speed of travel, the very high wind speed for more time before landfall, and the location of landfall."

"Milton's location of landfall, in a more populous part of Florida, is also a big factor," he said.

"It's still awful for the home and business owners in the less populated areas, but impacting a lot more people near the coast does make a big difference in the total impacts to people."