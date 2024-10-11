Türkiye has condemned Israel’s attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"Israel's attack on UN forces, following its massacres of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, is a manifestation of its perception that its crimes go unpunished. The international community is obligated to ensure that Israel abides by international law," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The statement said Türkiye contributes to UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force with one corvette/frigate and five personnel stationed at the UN force’s headquarters.

It added that Türkiye will continue to bolster all initiatives that aim to foster peace in the region in line with international law.

UNIFIL said earlier Thursday that its headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura and two nearby sites had been struck by Israeli forces.