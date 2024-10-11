Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice" has hit US theatres, with filmmakers gambling that it will draw audiences in a fiercely polarised nation just weeks before its subject's election showdown with rival Kamala Harris.

The film about Trump's younger years has drawn legal threats from his attorneys, not least for deeply unflattering scenes including a depiction of the former president raping his wife.

None of the major Hollywood studios were willing to risk distributing the polarising movie, which is instead being released in some 1,700 North American movie theatres by indie studio Briarcliff Entertainment on Friday.

"I think it's interesting that people think this movie is controversial," said director Ali Abbasi at the film's New York premiere this week, which was attended by stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.

"Think about it. We're talking about a person who is actually convicted in civil court of sexual assault."

The most talked-about scene in "The Apprentice" shows Trump raping his first wife, Ivana, after she belittles him for growing overweight and bald.

In real life, Ivana accused Trump of raping her during divorce proceedings but later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

Controversy tends to raise awareness, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, "but whether that translates to people wanting to see it is a whole different thing."

"The Apprentice" is "not going to be the number one movie at the box office this weekend," he predicted.

But it can still only benefit from the timing, much like the recent successful release of another biopic, "Reagan."

"You've got to strike while the iron is hot, and right now political movies are pretty hot."