Five trucks carrying container homes sent by Türkiye have arrived in a region of Bosnia and Herzegovina devastated by floods.

Following severe rains and deadly floods on October 4, Turkish aid, including temporary shelters, was dispatched for those who lost their homes in the southern towns of Konjic and Jablanica.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sadik Babur Girgin, along with the deputy head of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Hamza Tasdelen, and Konjic Mayor Osman Catic, were present as the aid was delivered on Thursday.

Ambassador Girgin noted that Turkish aid agencies, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), were quick to respond after the disaster, saying the initial aid shipment had arrived and more would follow soon.