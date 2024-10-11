The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has criticised Israel for failing to hold anyone accountable a year after the killing of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and the wounding of six other journalists in a targeted strike in southern Lebanon.

In a report on Thursday marking the anniversary of the October 13, 2023 attack, CPJ, a US-based press freedom advocacy organisation, said that Israel has not even completed a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Multiple independent probes, including from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, concluded the Israeli tank deliberately fired shells at a group of seven journalists.

“In spite of extensive evidence of a war crime, a year on from the attack, Israel has faced zero accountability for the targeting of journalists,” CPJ’s CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement.

“With over two decades of targeted attacks on journalists without any consequences, the Israeli military has been granted license to continue this deadly pattern,” she added.

The Israeli army, in a previous email to CPJ, claimed the shelling was in response to a suspected "terrorist infiltration" and said the incident remained "under review."