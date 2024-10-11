Jeremy Loffredo, an American journalist, has been detained in the occupied West Bank by Israel and reportedly charged with "aiding the enemy during wartime". Lofredo's crime? He reported on the damage suffered by an Israeli airbase in the recent Iranian missile attack, Israeli news portal Ynet said.

His colleagues announced on social media that he was beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded and taken to a military base by Israeli forces on Wednesday along with five other journalists.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on October 1, striking several military bases and facilities in response to the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

However, Israel censored any reports of the damage the strikes may have inflicted.

In his last video report from Israel, Loffredo shared footage recorded by Israelis as well as Arab bedouins, allegedly showing the impact of at least ten Iranian missiles at the Nevatim airbase in the Negev.

Loffredo then proceeded to Tel Aviv and discovered an Iranian missile had struck 300 meters from the headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli spy agency.

His X profile has now been locked.

Selective outcry

Brazil-based journalist Glenn Greenwald, highlighting Loffredo’s case and criticising the US "hypocrisy", posted on X that when Russia imprisoned Evan Gershkovich, "the entire corporate media made it their crusade, justifiably, to secure his release. Since it's Israel doing it here to a US journalist, this will be largely ignored."