A Japanese actor who was the voice of "Doraemon", a cartoon cat robot beloved by children in Japan and other countries has died, her agency said. Nobuyo Oyama was 90.

She "passed away on September 29 due to old age", her talent agency told AFP news agency on Friday. Her funeral was attended by close relatives, it said.

"Doraemon" is still on air as one of the longest-running Japanese anime series, popular across Asia and farther afield.

For a quarter of a century until 2005, Oyama lent her endearingly hoarse voice to the titular blue feline from the 22nd century with his "magic pocket" and its supply of fantastical gadgets, including a door that lets you travel anywhere.

While Oyama's successor has played the role for nearly two decades, her voice remains the definitive sound of the robot for many who grew up hearing it.