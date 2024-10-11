The absence of Türkiye from the MED9 Summit raises questions about the effectiveness of Mediterranean regional cooperation, particularly on pressing issues like migration and the Cyprus dispute, experts say.

MED9, also known as EU Med, is a grouping of nine European Union member states that have interest in the Mediterranean. Formed in 2013, the MED9’s deliberations revolve around security and migration.

The member states met in Cyprus on Friday with a particular focus on the fallout of Israeli military air strikes on Lebanon and Syria on the flow of migrants.

Given Türkiye’s extensive Mediterranean coastline and its central role in the region's geopolitical and security dynamics, its exclusion from discussions that directly involve it presents a significant challenge to the legitimacy and viability of the group’s policy outcomes, experts say.

Excluding Türkiye from migration discussions reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of diplomacy, says Ismail Sahin, who teaches at Bandirma Onyedi Eylul University.

“Meaningful regional cooperation can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue, and without it, problems risk deepening, leading to heightened tensions,” he tells TRT World.

Türkiye's non-participation in such summits risks creating policies that are not only one-sided but also lacking the essential regional cooperation needed to achieve lasting solutions, experts warn.

Türkiye has been a critical actor in managing migration flows into Europe, particularly through the 2016 EU-Türkiye refugee agreement.

Serving as a primary transit country for migrants and refugees—especially for those fleeing conflicts in the Middle East—Türkiye has played a key role in stopping illegal migrants and preventing human trafficking.

Without Türkiye at the table, any Mediterranean migration policy would lack crucial input from the country most impacted by these movements, rendering such policies ineffective.

The Cyprus issue

Med9 Summit also discussed the issue of divided island of Cyprus.

The complex issue is tied directly to Türkiye. Since 1974, Cyprus has been divided between the Greek Cypriots in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Türkiye maintains a significant political and military presence on the island. Türkiye is also a guarantor power under the 1960 Cyprus agreements, meaning its cooperation is indispensable for any resolution regarding Cyprus’s future, security guarantees, or territorial arrangements.

Any negotiation on the reunification of Cyprus or territorial adjustments without Türkiye’s involvement are unlikely to yield realistic or actionable outcomes.