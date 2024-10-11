The UN human rights office said that over 100 medics and emergency workers had been killed in Lebanon since a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began a year ago when the Lebanese group opened fire on Israeli positions in support of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

It has intensified dramatically in recent weeks, with Israel bombing parts of Beirut.

"In all, over 100 medical and emergency workers have been killed across Lebanon since October last year," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing on Friday, citing figures she said were compiled by the United Nations humanitarian office.

"We've had several reports also of air strikes targeting other medical centres and of paramedics as well as firefighters being killed," she said.