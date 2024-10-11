Türkiye has taken the lead in delivering aid to countries grappling with natural disasters, conflict, and severe food insecurity amid worsening global humanitarian crises.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and other charitable non-government organisations are active in Palestine's Gaza, Sudan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Lebanon.

And it is in Gaza where Ankara’s efforts to help civilians have had the most profound impact.

A message of solidarity

Israel’s war has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly 90 percent of its 1.9 million residents.

Since Israeli air strikes began in October last year, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated rapidly, with food and clean water supplies running dangerously low.

The crisis deepened further when Israel seized control of the Rafah border on May 6, 2024, restricting the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave from Egypt.

In response, Türkiye proved to be a crucial lifeline for Gaza. Kizilay has provided over 50,000 tonnes of aid, including food, medical supplies, and hygiene kits.

Kizilay has also operated soup kitchens in Rafah and Deir al Balah, serving 15,000 hot meals daily, a vital source of nutrition for many who rely on this as their only meal.

“The people of Gaza have been struggling to survive every day for over a year. We view this struggle not only as a fight against hunger and thirst but also as a battle to uphold human dignity,” Kizilay president Fatma Meric Yilmaz tells TRT World.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of our donors, we have delivered 15,047 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the region, including food, water, medical supplies, and shelter to support our Gazan brothers and sisters.”

She emphasised that the plight of Gaza is not just a local issue but a global humanitarian concern.

A hunger crisis in Sudan

While Gaza battles an ongoing genocide, Sudan faces an overwhelming hunger crisis, with over 25 million people—14 million of them children—in need of urgent assistance. Since the conflict erupted in April 2023, over 10 million people have been displaced, and famine conditions continue to spread.

Türkiye responded to the crisis by sending its second Goodness Ship in September 2024, carrying 2,408 tons of humanitarian aid to Sudan. This ship carried much-needed medicines, clothes, hygiene supplies, and shelter provisions to the African country.

The aid operations have been crucial in saving lives.

The Turkish Red Crescent, in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent, has delivered vital relief to over three million people since the crisis began.

"Türkiye pursues an active foreign policy (that is) particularly sensitive to humanitarian aid operations,” Serhat Orakci, a political science and international relations academician from Istanbul-based Halic University, tells TRT World.

“Although Sudan has largely fallen off the world stage and seems isolated amid its crisis, charity vessels supported by public and non-governmental organisations, coordinated by AFAD, have arrived in Sudan at a critical moment when 26 million people require humanitarian assistance and over 10 million have been forced to migrate," he says.

Orakci says Türkiye has expanded its role in global humanitarian efforts since 2010.