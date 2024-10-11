WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya, Haiti ask for peacekeeping mission support amid funding shortfall
Kenya and Haiti say the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.
Kenya, Haiti ask for peacekeeping mission support amid funding shortfall
Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille arrives for a joint press conference with Kenya's President William Ruto during his visit to the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, October 11, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024

The leaders of Kenya and Haiti have urged international partners to honour their commitment to the UN-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti, saying the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.

Kenya, which leads the mission to quell gang violence in the Caribbean nation, has sent nearly 400 officers. They are joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica, but the numbers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados, for the mission.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who met with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille in Nairobi on Friday, said Kenya would deploy 600 additional officers next month.

The UN has $85 million in pledges for the mission, of which $68 million has been received.

RelatedHunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gang violence persists

"We have a window of success that is evident from the operations that have been carried out already," Ruto said.

RECOMMENDED

Conille asked international partners to send the officers they'd pledged to ensure the "contingent from Kenya has the resources they need".

Conille said his regular meetings with the Kenyan commander were filled with words of encouragement that the fight against Haiti's gangs "is winnable".

The gangs in Haiti have grown in power since the July 7, 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise and are now estimated to control up to 80 percent of the capital. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

A UN Security Council voted unanimously in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force, after brushing off a call from Haiti to start talks on transforming it into a UN peacekeeping mission.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland