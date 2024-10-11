Mohamed Omar was in a race against time. The 47-year-old farmer has been grateful for what little of his farmland is still standing in Gaza, following a year of Israeli razing, bombing and violence that has killed, burned and uprooted most of the enclave's agricultural land.

With the harvest season of his precious olive trees upon him, Omar has been worried about any impending Israeli raids that could strip him and his family, once again, of irreplaceable income.

His concerns were not unfounded. Omar's two-donum (2,000 squre metres) farmland is located in northern Khan Younis, which Israel has been relentlessly pounding under the pretext that this is the location of Yahya Sinwar, the newly named top leader of Hamas.

So in his haste to salvage what he could of the crop, Omar decided to harvest it early. But he could not convince any other farmer to sneak into the dangerous battlefield.

So instead, he took his two eldest sons, 13-year-old Yassin, and 11-year-old Youssef, to give him a hand. For five days, the family worked from dawn to dusk in early August, gathering the harvest from largely-damaged trees.

Omar said he was terrified they'd be spotted in the deserted region, which displaced families had abandoned days before due to Israeli warnings.

Speaking to TRT World, he said, "Those trees are our lives. I wouldn't have gone there risking my life and those of my kids if we had any other source of income. The little we can make from those olives is my yearly income." Omar's youngest son, who is only three years old, remained with his mother in the coastal district of al-Mawasi.

As of September 1, 2024, nearly 68 percent of Gaza's farmland has been damaged by the bombs which Israel has rained upon the enclave since October 7, 2023, killing at least 42,000 people, displacing the entirety of the population, and leaving most of them struggling to find food.

According to satellite images gathered by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), "heavy vehicle tracks, razing, shelling, and other conflict-related pressures have also significantly damaged Gaza's agricultural infrastructure," including agricultural wells and greenhouses.

A lifeline and more

But out of all fruits and vegetables grown in Gaza, for Palestinians, olives stand alone. The fruit bears unrivalled significance in the Palestinian culture.

Its trees signify Palestinians' bond to their land, with many people seeing their own resilience mirrored in the trees' sturdiness, and olive oil is a staple on dining tables and has become woven into proverbs and cultural sayings as a symbol of life.

So olive harvest season is a time of year that is widely celebrated by Palestinians, and its yield of pickled olives, olive oil and other extractions typically trickle into every home as farmers gift them to friends and family.

Omar holds a degree in sociology, but wasn't able to secure a stable job because of the constrained job market, which has been under Israeli siege for 18 years. For him, his olive trees hold another layer of significance: they have been his family's main source of income.

"Each year, my trees made me some 14 gallons of olive oil, in addition to the olives I sold as a whole. This year, all I got was 1.5 gallons of oil, so there's no income to sustain my family and I," said the farmer, as he pointed at jerrycans (fuel containers) of olive oil in his displacement tent.

According to Muhammad Abu Odeh, agricultural expert in the horticulture sector, roughly 10,000 farmers like Omar work year-round to care for Gaza's olive trees, relying on their harvest for a living.

The number quadruples during the harvest season, with day workers lending a hand to gather the crop. "All those, and their families, were all left without income this year," Abu Odeh told TRT World.

Five days of tedious work for my sons and I, and taking extreme risk, but not earning a single dime.

Omar will sadly be among them.

"Five days of tedious work for my sons and I, and taking extreme risk, but not earning a single dime," Omar said in despair. "Half the trees dried up because of lack of watering. There's no electricity or fuel to work the irrigation system and the Israeli ground invasion made it impossible to attend to the farmland," he added.