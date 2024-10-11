Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former US president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday.

The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.

A representative for the US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting presidential candidates, said "the former president is receiving the highest levels of protection" but confirmed the Trump campaign had requested more.

"The Secret Service will remain vigilant and continue to adjust and enhance its protective posture as needed to mitigate evolving threats," the representative said.

US President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, said he has authorised security to protect Trump as if he were a sitting president, and if Trump's request falls in that category it should be granted.

Request for no-fly zones