Boeing has announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, and delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year, while expecting substantial new losses in its defense business as a month-long strike batters company finances.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message on Friday to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 US West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767, and 777 jets.

According to a press release from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer intends to release its third-quarter earnings in twelve days, on October 23. The company adds in the release that it anticipates a loss per stock share of $9.97 as of this fiscal quarter.