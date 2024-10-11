BIZTECH
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, delay first 777X delivery in response to strikes
Boeing's CEO unveils significant cost-cutting measures aimed at streamlining operations, as the company nears the close of another loss-making fiscal quarter.
Boeing anticipates cutting a substantial fraction of its labour force as a result of Q3 losses. / Photo: Reuters / Others
Zahra YaraliZahra Yarali
October 11, 2024

Boeing has announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, and delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year, while expecting substantial new losses in its defense business as a month-long strike batters company finances.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message on Friday to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 US West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767, and 777 jets.

According to a press release from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer intends to release its third-quarter earnings in twelve days, on October 23. The company adds in the release that it anticipates a loss per stock share of $9.97 as of this fiscal quarter.

Struggling planemaker

The airplane manufacturer said it had filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the union representing its striking US West Coast factory workers, accusing the leaders of not bargaining in good faith.

The charge is the latest sign of the growing acrimony and increasing frustration in the labour talks as the strike by about 33,000 Boeing union members enters its fifth week and piles financial pressure on the struggling planemaker.

