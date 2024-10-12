North Korea has accused South Korea of flying drones over its capital, Pyongyang, to scatter anti-regime propaganda and warned of retaliation, North Korean state media has reported.

In a statement on Saturday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry claimed that South Korea had conducted three drone infiltrations over Pyongyang in October, with unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly dropping leaflets critical of the North.

According to Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, incidents occurred on Oct. 3 and 9, followed by a midnight drone infiltration on Oct. 10 that scattered a large number of leaflets over central Pyongyang.

North Korea described these actions as a “provocation” and warned that “Seoul will pay the price” for what it labelled a grave violation of its airspace and sovereignty.

“The recent intrusion into the airspace is a grave crime encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and a clear target of the exercise of the right to self-defence,” the statement read, adding that the North Korean military has been directed to evaluate potential retaliatory measures.

Related North Korea to 'permanently' seal border, cut ground connections with South

Immediate action