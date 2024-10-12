Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to promoting lasting peace and stability in the Balkans, emphasising the nation’s readiness to fulfill its responsibilities.

His remarks came during a discussion with journalists aboard the presidential plane following a two-day visit to Albania and Serbia on 10-11 October.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of the trilateral consultation mechanism between Türkiye, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Serbia, stressing that Türkiye remains ready to play an active role in maintaining stability in the region.

“Our visits to Albania and Serbia were extremely productive,” Erdogan noted.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen our already robust relations while also exchanging views on pressing global issues, particularly the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and developments in the Balkans.”

Strengthening ties with Albania, Serbia

In Albania, Erdogan has signed agreements with Prime Minister Edi Rama in areas such as higher education, agriculture, and media.

He also emphasised joint efforts against terrorism, including FETO, in discussions with President Bajram Begaj.

The visit featured the opening of the Namazgah Mosque in Tirana, the largest mosque in the Balkans, built with Turkish support. Erdogan described it as a symbol of shared history and a community hub.

In Serbia, Erdogan and President Aleksandar Vucic led the fourth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, signing 11 new agreements spanning trade, infrastructure, and defence. Erdogan set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion and praised Turkish investments in Serbia, particularly in construction.

Erdogan also noted the growing people-to-people ties between the two nations, with over 200,000 Turkish citizens visiting Serbia and nearly 400,000 Serbian citizens visiting Türkiye last year.

The two leaders discussed the strategic importance of the Sandzak region and reaffirmed support for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering peace and stability amid rising ethnic tensions in Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Türkiye’s historical, cultural, and political ties with the Balkans position us as a key mediator in promoting peace in the region,” Erdogan said, reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to preventing further conflict and working with regional leaders for lasting stability.

Türkiye-Greece relations

Following the 2023 elections, Türkiye and Greece are working to resolve long-standing disputes through constructive negotiations, Erdogan said, adding that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Greece to address key issues, focusing on maritime and airspace rights under international law.