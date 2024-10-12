Nicaragua has said it cut diplomatic ties with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The government on Friday said all diplomatic relations with Israel were severed after a unanimous decision by the National Assembly.

It drew attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people because of Israeli attacks, and said Nicaragua will always stand in solidarity with Palestinians and its government, who are subjected to "destruction and barbarism."

In addition to condemning Israel's "genocidal" and oppressive policies toward Palestinians, Nicaragua also expressed concerns about Israeli actions against Lebanon and threats toward Syria, Yemen and Iran. It warned that the actions by Tel Aviv could destabilise peace in the region and beyond.

Israel's brutality