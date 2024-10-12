Residents of the Jabalia refugee camp have been deprived of essential food and water supplies for the seventh consecutive day as Israeli military offensives continue to intensify in northern Gaza, the spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza has said.

In a video statement on Saturday, spokesperson Mahmoud Basal highlighted the dire situation facing approximately 200,000 citizens in the Jabalia area.

"Residents have been without food or water for over a week, struggling to survive as the Israeli aggression shows no signs of abating," Basal stated.

The Civil Defence spokesperson reiterated the urgent need for a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to reach those in desperate need.

"We are witnessing a humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes, and we must act now to save lives," Basal added.

Related 'Dozens killed' in second Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

A brutal offensive