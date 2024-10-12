At least 16 people were killed and eight others injured in renewed clashes between local tribes in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, an official has said.

Deputy commissioner of the Kurram district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Javidullah Mehsud on Saturday, confirmed the clashes and said the local administration is trying to control the situation.

"As a result, 14 people, including 3 women and 2 children, were killed, and six others were wounded," he said.

Frontier police responded and killed two of the attackers, the official said.