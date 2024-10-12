Palestine has called on the US to stop supporting Israel and force it to end its aggression and comply with international resolutions.

In a statement on Saturday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, stated: "The US administration must force its strategic ally, Israel, to stop its aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and adhere to international legitimacy resolutions and international court rulings."

"Washington must halt its support for Israel, which continues its brutal crimes, igniting the region and pushing it toward a full-scale explosion that no one will be able to contain,” he added.

Rudeineh held the US responsible for Israel's ongoing “genocide” in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly highlighting the complete siege imposed on northern Gaza.

The Palestinian official reiterated that "the only solution to all the region's problems is ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a Palestinian state based on Palestinian, Arab and international legitimacy."

'Stop the injustice'