WORLD
3 MIN READ
Poland mulls to suspend asylum right to combat migrant influx from Belarus
Poland PM Tusk is advocating for a temporary suspension of asylum rights, aiming to counter illegal migration and hold Belarus accountable for allegedly channelling migrants into the country.
Poland mulls to suspend asylum right to combat migrant influx from Belarus
The strategy aims to address illegal migration and border security. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024

Poland plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum as part of a strategy to limit illegal migration amidst tensions with Belarus, which Warsaw accuses of channelling migrants across its border.

"One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.

"I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision," he told a congress held by his liberal Civic Coalition (KO) grouping, the largest member of Poland's coalition government.

Tusk said the right to asylum was being used by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin and by people smugglers in a way that goes against the essence of the right to asylum.

Migration has been high on the agenda in Poland since 2021, when large numbers of people, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, started trying to illegally cross the border with Belarus in what Warsaw and the European Union said was a crisis orchestrated by Minsk and its ally Russia.

Russia and Belarus have denied responsibility.

RelatedBelarus accuses Poland of using violent tactics against irregular migrants
RECOMMENDED

'Violating the constitution'

Tusk said he would present the migration strategy at a government meeting on October 15, the first anniversary of the election which brought the coalition he leads to power.

Since taking office in December 2023, Tusk has pursued a tough policy towards migration, a strategy which has won broad public support but which has dismayed activists who had hoped he would abandon the previous, nationalist administration's approach.

Marysia Zlonkiewicz from Grupa Granica, an NGO that helps migrants at the border, said suspending the right to asylum was against the constitution and would push migrants into the hands of people smugglers.

"Prime Minister Tusk is violating the constitution that he promised to defend... You cannot selectively exclude or deprive people of constitutional rights," she said.

RelatedMerkel urges Putin to press Belarus over migrant issue
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland