WORLD
3 MIN READ
TRT World host and former Scottish leader Alex Salmond dies at 69
Alex Salmond, a key figure in Scotland’s independence movement and host of TRT World’s Turkish Tea Talk, has died at 69, with political figures reflecting on his legacy.
TRT World host and former Scottish leader Alex Salmond dies at 69
The cause of death was not immediately clear. / Photo: TRT Arabi / TRT Arabi
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland and host of TRT World's Turkish Tea Talk who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the UK, has died. He was 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, on Saturday confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Salmond a "monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics" who "leaves behind a lasting legacy".

Former UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics.”

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics," Sunak said on X.

Scotland's current First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" at the "untimely death". "Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence," he added.

RelatedAlex Salmond stuns Scottish politics with SNP resignation

Fall out

RECOMMENDED

Widely recognised as one of the UK's shrewdest and most charismatic politicians of recent times, Salmond turned the SNP from a small party at Westminster into Scotland's dominant political force.

His combative nature saw his fame spread beyond the UK. A dispute with Donald Trump led the former US president to call him "Mad Alex".

His electoral high point was Scotland's devolved parliament's 2011 election, when the SNP achieved what was previously thought impossible by delivering an outright majority.

That win smashed the two-party system of Labour and the Conservatives.

It also gave him the political weight to press for a referendum on Scottish independence from the UK, which the then British prime minister David Cameron finally granted in 2014.

Salmond, who headed the devolved Scottish government for seven years from 2007, is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom to record levels during the 2014 referendum campaign.

Scots, however, voted 55%-45% in favour of staying in the UK in the vote.

Then a year later, he resigned from his party after allegations of rape and sexual assault emerged, resulting in him being charged with 14 offences.

He later became leader of a new pro-independence party the Alba Party, but it has failed to match the political successes of the SNP.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland