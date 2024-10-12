Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland and host of TRT World's Turkish Tea Talk who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the UK, has died. He was 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, on Saturday confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Salmond a "monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics" who "leaves behind a lasting legacy".

Former UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics.”

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics," Sunak said on X.

Scotland's current First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" at the "untimely death". "Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence," he added.

