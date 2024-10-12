BIZTECH
EU, China fail to bridge gap on electric vehicle tariff solution
China and the EU are locked in a high-stakes battle over EV tariffs, with the outcome of the dispute potentially having far-reaching consequences for the global economy.
EU and China remain divided on electric vehicle tariffs after multiple talks.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
October 12, 2024

The latest negotiations over European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles ended in Brussels with "major differences" remaining, the Chinese commerce ministry said Saturday.

Brussels has decided to impose swingeing new tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on imports of Chinese-made electric cars.

Representatives from Beijing and the 27-member bloc have held eight rounds of talks in Brussels since September 20.

"There are still major differences between the two sides," a ministry statement said, adding that it has invited EU negotiators for further discussions in China.

Negotiators "made important progress in some areas," according to the ministry statement, but "have not reached a solution acceptable to both sides".

"It is hoped that the EU can meet China halfway, arrange to come to China as soon as possible, and accelerate the consultations with a constructive attitude, so as to reach a proper solution as soon as possible," the statement said.

China has angrily responded to the EU's tariffs, warning it would unleash a trade war.

Beijing has responded with its own tariffs on EU-made brandy, alarming French producers, while Brussels is also investigating Chinese subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines.

