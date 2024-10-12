Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza have blocked a section of the main Ayalon Street in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday that the protesters, including families of the captives in Gaza, closed the main street and set it on fire.

The demonstrators also held signs bearing the names of 101 Israelis held in Gaza, calling on authorities to "take urgent steps to bring them back."

The families of the hostages accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” their loved ones to keep his political position.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 101 hostages in Gaza out of at least 239 Israelis who were taken captive on October 7, 2023.

Some of the hostages were exchanged with Tel Aviv during a temporary ceasefire last November, while the Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced the death of dozens of others in Israeli air strikes.