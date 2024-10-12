WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, demanding government action for hostages
Demonstrators accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of neglecting their loved ones during a tense protest in Tel Aviv, where they blocked a major roadway to demand urgent action.
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, demanding government action for hostages
Hostage families accuse Israeli PM Netanyahu of political neglect. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 12, 2024

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza have blocked a section of the main Ayalon Street in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday that the protesters, including families of the captives in Gaza, closed the main street and set it on fire.

The demonstrators also held signs bearing the names of 101 Israelis held in Gaza, calling on authorities to "take urgent steps to bring them back."

The families of the hostages accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” their loved ones to keep his political position.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 101 hostages in Gaza out of at least 239 Israelis who were taken captive on October 7, 2023.

Some of the hostages were exchanged with Tel Aviv during a temporary ceasefire last November, while the Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced the death of dozens of others in Israeli air strikes.

RelatedMass protest in Tel Aviv demands release of Gaza hostages, early elections
RECOMMENDED

Truce talks

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with support from the US, have reached a critical stage, as Netanyahu continues its war on Gaza and insists on keeping control of key areas in the south and centre of the enclave, such as the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors.

Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unhindered return of displaced individuals.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 42,200 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,300 wounded, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

RelatedIsraelis rally for hostage swap as Netanyahu's government faces pressure
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland