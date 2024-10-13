Sunday, October 13, 2024

1900 GMT — At least 67 Israelis were injured, including four critically, in a Hezbollah drone attack on the city of Haifa in northern Israel, according to the Israeli Army Radio.

The daily Israel Hayom also reported that a large number of Israelis were wounded due to the drone explosion in the town of Binyamina in Haifa.

In a statement, the Lebanese Hezbollah group confirmed that it launched a swarm of attack drones on a training camp for the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa.

The Israeli Army Radio said that the army has opened an investigation into the failure to activate the sirens when the drone entered northern Israel.

According to the daily Israel Hayom, residents of Haifa and surrounding areas, including the Kiryat settlements, heard explosions without the activation of sirens.

It is the highest number of casualties among Israelis in a single event since October 7 last year, according to Israeli media.

1701 GMT — Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers 'unacceptable,’ Italian premier tells Netanyahu

Tel Aviv's attack on UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops was "unacceptable,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call.

"Prime Minister Meloni reiterated that it is unacceptable for UNIFIL to have been attacked by the Israeli armed forces," the Italian premier’s office said in a statement.

Meloni emphasised that "the mission operates under the authority of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to contribute to regional stability," and "stressed the absolute necessity of ensuring the safety of UNIFIL personnel at all times."

1515 GMT — Israeli bombing claims lives of five children playing in Gaza

Five children were killed and 12 people, including women, were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza City, according to a medical source.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians near a cafe in the Shati refugee camp west of the city, the source said.

The children were playing when they were killed by a drone strike, according to WAFA, which cited local sources.

The Israeli military did not comment on the report.

1603 GMT — Pentagon: US will send THAAD missile defence system to Israel

The Pentagon said it will deploy a high-altitude anti-missile system and its US military crew to Israel to help the ally protect itself from potential Iranian missile attacks.

At the direction of US President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated crew of US military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel's air defenses following Iran's unprecedented attacks against Israel on April 13 and again on October 1," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.

1537 GMT — 3 Lebanese soldiers injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Three Lebanese soldiers were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA reported.

The attack targeted a military vehicle on a road leading to the border town of Burj al Muluk, the broadcaster said.

1314 GMT — Palestine hails Spain's call to halt arms exports to Israel

Palestine welcomed a call by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to halt weapons exports to Israel amid its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Sanchez’s call "is entirely consistent with international law and international legitimacy resolutions and supports the two-state solution and principles of human rights.”

The ministry held "countries that provide arms and military equipment to Israel responsible for encouraging it to continue its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people."

It called on signatories of the Arms Trade Treaty “to act decisively to end Israel's use of arms and military equipment to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, human rights, and against Palestinian civilians."

1250 GMT — 17 Israeli soldiers injured in Lebanon clashes

At least 17 Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

Israel Hayom newspaper said the soldiers were admitted to the Galilee Medical Center in northern Israel on Sunday morning.

It said four of the soldiers were in moderate condition, while the rest sustained minor injuries.

1215 GMT — More than 300 killed in northern Gaza over past week amid Israeli offensive: local authorities

More than 300 people have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive in northern Gaza since last week, local authorities said.

“We have documented 300 deaths in nine consecutive days of genocide amid systematic killings and a complete siege against civilians,” Ismail al Thawabteh, who heads Palestinian media office in Gaza, told a press conference.

“This is deliberately and intentionalloy being done under full cover from the US administration, which supports and works to engineer genocide and fully cover up the massacres of the occupation,” he added.

1144 GMT — At least 8 killed in Israeli artillery shelling in central Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling in central Gaza , a medical source said.

Several people were also injured, including three critically, in the attack that targeted the northern part of the Bureij refugee camp, the source added.

1130 GMT — Israel raises approval level for use of heavy weapon amid ammunition shortage

The Israeli army has raised the command level required to authorise the use of heavy weapons, according to local media.

Under the new order, the use of heavy weapons such as shells must be approved by a brigadier commander, Haaretz reported.

It also came amid an ammunition shortage in the Israeli army against the backdrop of bans imposed by some Western countries on weapons exports to Tel Aviv over its ongoing war on Gaza.

The Israeli army is now employing a "strict economy in armament," Haaretz said, citing unnamed sources.

0959 GMT — Israel kills 52 more Palestinians as Gaza death toll tops 42,200

At least 52 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 42,227, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 98,464 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 52 people and injured 128 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1108 GMT — Expansion of Lebanon war delays cease-fire, UNRWA chief warns

An expansion of the war in Lebanon hinders efforts to reach a ceasefire, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned.

“I’m just back from Lebanon where people live in fear and anxiety,” UNRWA Commission-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

“Hundreds of thousands of people, the vast majority of them women and children, have been forced to flee in search of safety.”

“The expansion of the war into Lebanon is taking us away from reaching a ceasefire needed for a respite of civilians across the region,” he warned.

1044 GMT — Israeli foreign minister reiterates UN Chief Guterres is persona non grata over Iran stance

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has reiterated that the country considers UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata due to his failure to condemn Iran's missile attack and what Katz described as antisemitic and anti-Israel conduct.

Katz had said on Oct. 2 that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned the missile attack.

1040 GMT — Israeli PM Netanyahu urges UN to evacuate peacekeepers from combat areas in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the United Nations to evacuate troops in its UNIFIL peacekeeping force from combat areas in Lebanon.

Netanyahu said the military had asked the UN to evacuate the soldiers repeatedly, adding that their presence in the area made them hostages of Hezbollah.

1037 GMT — French president calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon amid rising tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed the regional situation in the Middle East with the Iraqi premier and Lebanese parliament speaker.

In a phone call, Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed serious concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to preventing further regional conflict.

1031 GMT — Iran FM says 'no red lines in defending our people and interests'

Iran's top diplomat has vowed there would be "no red lines" for the country in defending its people and interests, ahead of Israel's expected retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack.

"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

0934 GMT — Hezbollah says fighting with Israeli troops at 'point-blank range' in Lebanon village

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has said it clashed at "point-blank range" with troops at a Lebanon border village after earlier saying they launched a rocket salvo at a base in southern Haifa.

Hezbollah fighters launched a rocket salvo on a "base in southern Haifa", the group said in a statement, later reporting they clashed with Israeli troops at the border village of Blida "with machine guns at point-blank range".

0902 GMT — Israel envoy criticises Japan atomic survivor's Gaza comparison

Israel's ambassador to Japan has criticised a leader of Nihon Hidankyo, the atomic bomb survivors' group awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, for comparing their experiences to the children of Gaza.

Gilad Cohen congratulated Nihon Hidankyo for winning this year's prize but said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday the comparison drawn by the group's co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki "is outrageous and baseless".

0851 GMT — Israeli strike injures Red Cross volunteers in Lebanon

Four Lebanese Red Cross volunteers have been injured during an Israeli air strike while responding to casualties from an earlier attack on a home in Srobbine, a village in Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh governorate, according to the Red Cross.

In a statement, the Red Cross reported that emergency teams were dispatched to the site of the first Israeli air strike in Srobbine around 8.00 am (0500GMT), in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).