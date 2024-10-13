Republican candidate Donald Trump has held a rally in Democratic California, home state of his rival Vice President Kamala Harris, where he bashed Democrats policies, including high taxes and high homelessness, among others.

"The radical left Democrats have destroyed this state, but we are going to save it, and we're going to make it better than ever before," Trump said on Saturday during his rally in Coachella.

"Today, California has the highest inflation, the highest taxes, the highest gas prices, the highest cost of living, the most regulations, the most expensive utilities, the most homelessness, the most crimes, the most decay, and the most illegal aliens."

Trump also added that whether the people are Democrats, Republicans or independent, this election "is your chance to send a message."

Tens of thousands have attended the rally in the solid-blue state, where Trump managed to get over 6 million votes in 2020 despite losing the state.

Why did Trump rally in California?