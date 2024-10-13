WORLD
Taiwan on 'alert' as Chinese aircraft carrier detected to its south
China has increased military activity around Taiwan, deploying warplanes and maintaining a near-constant naval presence.
The Liaoning aircraft carrier detection comes after US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned China on Friday against taking any "provocative" action on Taiwan. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 13, 2024

Taiwan was on "alert" as it detected a Chinese aircraft carrier to its south, the island's defence ministry has said.

"China's Liaoning aircraft carrier group has entered waters near the Bashi Channel and is likely to proceed into the western Pacific," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that its military "remains on alert, prepared to respond as necessary".

China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan in recent years, sending in warplanes and other military aircraft while Chinese ships maintain a near-constant presence around its waters.

The Liaoning aircraft carrier detection comes after US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned China on Friday against taking any "provocative" action on Taiwan, following a speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te during the island's National Day celebrations a day earlier.

Lai, who China calls a "separatist", vowed on Thursday to "resist annexation" of the island, and insisted Beijing and Taipei were "not subordinate to each other".

China warned after the speech that Lai's "provocations" would result in "disaster" for the people of Taiwan.

RelatedTaiwan conducts intense anti-landing drills amid rising Chinese pressure
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
