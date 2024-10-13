WORLD
Air strike in Sudan's Khartoum kills at least 23
The market which was targeted is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war.
The market is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024

A Sudanese network of volunteer rescuers has said the military carried out an air strike a day earlier on a marketplace in Khartoum, leaving 23 people dead.

"Twenty-three people were confirmed dead and more than 40 others wounded" and taken to hospital after "military air strikes on Saturday afternoon on the main market" in southern Khartoum, the youth-led Emergency Response Rooms said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

The market is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

According to the UN, more than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people,

WHO has said Sudan is suffering through a perfect storm of crisis, and the scale of the emergency is shocking, as is the insufficient action being taken to curtail the conflict.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare across the country.

