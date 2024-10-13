Iranian October 1 missile attack on Israel has caused extensive damage worth around $53 million, according to Israeli media.

The Oct. 1 attack has caused estimated damage between $40 to $53 million, said Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Sunday, citing property tax data.

“This was the largest damage caused by a single missile attack on Israel since its war on Gaza,” it added.

According to the newspaper, around 10 locations sustained damage in the Iranian missile attack, including several military bases.