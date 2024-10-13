The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) officially came into force on Sunday despite continued rejections by Egypt and Sudan, according to the Ethiopian prime minister.

The agreement establishes the Nile River Basin Commission (NRBC), an institutional body tasked with promoting and coordi nating cooperation among the Basin states on matters of Nile governance.

Egypt and Sudan have so far rejected the agreement while the CFA has been signed by upstream countries, including Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on the non-signatory states to join the effort, referring to the agreement as the 'Nile Family,' which encourages regional cooperation for the equitable use of the Nile's resources.

No threat