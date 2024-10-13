SpaceX launched its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday on its boldest test flight yet, catching the returning booster back at the pad with mechanical arms.

Towering almost 121 metres (400 feet), the empty Starship blasted off at sunrise from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. It arced over the Gulf of Mexico like the four Starships before it that ended up being destroyed, either soon after liftoff or while ditching into the sea. The last one in June was the most successful yet, completing its flight without exploding.

This time, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk upped the challenge and risk. The company brought the first-stage booster back to land at the pad from which it had soared seven minutes earlier. The launch tower sported monstrous metal arms, dubbed chopsticks, that caught the descending 71-metre (232-foot) booster.

“The tower has caught the rocket!!” Musk said via X.

Company employees screamed in joy as the booster slowly lowered itself into the launch tower’s arms.

“Even in this day and age, what we just saw is magic,” SpaceX's Dan Huot observed from near the launch site. “I am shaking right now."

“Folks, this is a day for the engineering history books,” added SpaceX's Kate Tice from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.